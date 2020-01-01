Godin has no plans to quit Inter amid Tottenham transfer speculation

The former Atletico Madrid defender has struggled to be a regular starter under Antonio Conte but says he is happy with the Serie A club

Diego Godin insists he is happy at amid reports the experienced Uruguayan defender is looking for a way out just a year after his arrival in .

The 34-year-old joined Inter on a three-year contract last summer on a free transfer from , but he has struggled to command a regular starting role under Antonio Conte.

Reports have suggested that Inter are willing to cut their losses on the centre-half, and that Godin is also prepared to consider a change of scenery.

have been linked with an approach for Godin, who has previously claimed that Manchester United and Juventus tried to sign him while he was at Atletico.

, along with clubs in the and Chinese , have also been mentioned as possible destinations for the South American.

However, Godin has sought to quell any notion that he wants to quit San Siro and has stated his intention to stick with Inter to try to help the club to win silverware.

"The truth is that I was surprised by this news," said Godin. "Since I came to this club I have always felt very comfortable. Both the club and the fans welcomed me very well and from day one I felt at home.

"It never occurred to me to leave Inter. I feel part of the project. The playing squad is spectacular.

"My intention is to fulfil my contract and enjoy this wonderful stage in and Inter, who trusted me.

"I took responsibility and came with the intention of helping to win titles again. Here I am happy and I know that the feeling of the club is the same, which fills me with pride.

"I do not understand why some media insist that I am looking for a way out, when they know that this is a lie. I have never spoken to anyone on this subject, because it is simply not true.

"I'm going to stay here, and try to help the team in whatever they need. And if they continue to be happy with me, my time at Inter will be extended as long as they want."