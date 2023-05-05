'There is a God of football!' - Roberto De Zerbi claims Brighton deserved to break Man Utd's hearts after FA Cup disappointment

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has justified breaking Manchester United hearts with a 99th-minute penalty, following their FA Cup heartbreak.

Alexis Mac Allister scored in injury time

Luke Shaw conceded a penalty

Brighton aiming to qualify for Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian was delighted to see his side win against United at the AMEX Stadium, off the back of their recent defeat in the FA Cup semi-final. Ironically, United won that game on penalties, and Brighton were able to get their just revenge with a last-ditch spot-kick on Thursday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, De Zerbi said: "Really happy and delighted for the performance and result. There is a God of football. We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties but today we won with a penalty. In both games I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have moved into sixth in the Premier League table and now sit four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool with two games in hand. They are eight behind United with one game in hand, and retain a small chance of qualifying for the Champions League, although the Europa League is the more likely route.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE ZERBI? The Italian will lead his Brighton side out to face Everton on Monday, before they play Arsenal on May 14.