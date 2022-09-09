Goalless Son able to laugh at form struggles as South Korean forward seeks Spurs spark

Son Heung-min has backed himself to end his goal drought soon, also admitting that he's found his inability to score this season amusing at times.

WHAT HAPPENED? Son has addressed his recent scoring drought, with the forward yet to find the back of the net in seven games so far this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In some games I’m really frustrated because I have some massive chances and the ball doesn’t go in It makes me just laugh," he said. "But I am not worried about it because the team and the staff and all the fans are helping me. I think if I score one the confidence will be back and I hope I can go on and score more goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son's poor start to the campaign comes as a surprise due to his fantastic form last season, when he managed a career-best 23 Premier League goals - enough to see him share the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Competition for places is hotting up in the Spurs frontline, following the arrival of Richarlison in the summer. Should Son not improve his output, he could find himself replaced in the starting XI by either the Brazilian or Dejan Kulusevski.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Tottenham's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning Son will next be in action against Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.