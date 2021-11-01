GOAL50 2021 fan vote: How it works

The GOAL50 is back – but not as you know it.

The list of the best male and female players on the planet has undergone an exciting and dramatic overhaul.

Whereas in the past, the victors were decided by a panel of experts across our 42 editions, this year it will be you, the readers, who decide who finishes top of the pile.

How exactly?

Well, we have made two shortlists of the 50 best male and female players in the world, which you can access online or via the Goal apps.

It won't simply be a case of voting for your favourite player, though. You'll instead be presented with a series of randomly selected head-to-heads.

Has Lionel Messi been better than Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021? Should Alexia Putellas get the nod over Caroline Graham Hansen?

It's up to you.

Just click on the image to cast your vote. And if you need a little help to make your decision, flip the card for more information on each player's achievements over the past year.

Article continues below

There are a possible 2,450 match-ups in both the men's and women's sections, and the players with the most victories will be crowned the GOAL50 winners for 2021.

Voting is open from November 2 until November 16. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

It's not our list, it's yours.