GOAL X CLEAR - The Shirt of Firsts

GOAL x CLEAR collaborate to bring to you an unique campaign as the FIFA World Cup rumbles on

GOAL x CLEAR have collaborated to celebrate a number of football firsts taking place out on the pitch. From fearless feats to fancy footwork, record breakers to breakthrough players, as individuals and teams write themselves into the history books, their achievements will also be celebrated through the creation of a one-of-a-kind football jersey called the 'Shirt Of Firsts'.

Consisting of 22 different national shirts, every patch on the very colourful Shirt Of Firsts tells a different story of fearlessness, courage, grit and much much more. You'll find the Shirt Of Firsts throughout the tournament in an interactive hub created by GOAL x CLEAR and after the final whistle has been blown and the champions crowned, the Shirt Of Firsts will live on through 22 physical shirts and exclusively minted NFTS.

Be the first to discover the Shirt Of Firsts at theshirtoffirsts.goal.com and witness history in the making in more ways than one.