Giroud out to emulate Ibrahimovic’s longevity as Chelsea striker vows to remain at the top

The World Cup-winning France international striker is now 34 years of age, but he remains as driven as ever and sees no reason to start slowing down

Olivier Giroud may be 34 years old, but the striker claims to have lost none of his determination and believes he is capable of emulating Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s longevity.

An enigmatic Swedish frontman is still going strong at despite counting down to his 40th birthday.

Fresh terms are being mooted for Ibrahimovic at San Siro, with a modern day great showing no sign of slowing down.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another being backed to play on into a fourth decade, with the five-time Ballon d’Or maintaining stunning standards at .

Giroud is ready to tread a similar path, with the World Cup-winning Frenchman not about to consider retirement any time soon.

He has played his way back into favour at Stamford Bridge this season, having seen a move elsewhere mooted, and claims he is ready to remain at the top of his game for some time yet.

The international striker told Chelsea’s Mike’d Up Podcast on improving with age and staying ambitious: “It’s about your motivation, what you put into your training to always stay fit, looking after your sleep, what you eat, always wanting to help the team reach the target.

“I have no doubts [about scoring goals]. Obviously, you have some periods when you score more or less but the main thing is to keep the confidence high. When you are in a difficult moment, just keep working hard in training because you don’t lose your qualities.

Giroud added: “Nothing gets given. In life you always have to go for wins and trophies. Football is an everlasting new beginning, that is one of my favourite sentences. You always have to go again week after week.

“I’m still very hungry. I think I can still play at the highest level for a couple years at least and I have big expectations about what we can achieve with Chelsea and the national team.

“I believe it’s the same for these players who are 34, 35, 36, 38. Zlatan thought he still could bring something to European football and he’s shown it since the beginning of the season.

“I feel ready and have more determination than before. Obviously, when I am on the pitch I try to be efficient and it’s working well. I am on a good run and I want to keep it up.”

Giroud is only tied to terms in west London through to the end of the season but, having hit nine goals in the current campaign, could find himself in line for another short-term extension.