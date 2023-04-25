Girona vs Real Madrid : Lineups & LIVE updates

Real Madrid will look to cut the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga when they make the trip across to Catalonia to face mid-table Girona.

Real Madrid are chasing Barcelona for the Spanish league title, as they are 11 points behind the leaders having played the same number of games, but really Carlo Ancelotti’s troops are just trying to stay in shape and touch as they have all but mathematically lost their La Liga crown.

The Merengues have been in fine form lately, winning their last four games without conceding any goals while advancing to the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea convincingly over both legs. They have scored 63 goals and conceded only 24 in La Liga — the third best defensive record in the division.

On the other hand, newly-promoted Girona's only aim this season has been to secure their survival in Spanish top-flight. And they look well on course of achieving that, and the Catalan outfit could even seal it here should they deliver yet another big upset against the current runners-up. They have 38 points, eight more than Valencia who are in the bottom-three.

Girona suffered 1-0 defeat to Real Valladolid at the weekend, but have tasted success earlier this month against both Espanyol and Elche, as well as playing out a 0-0 draw with Catalan neighbours Barcelona.

The hosts have been inconsistent throughout the season, but they have shown some resilience and quality at times. The game will take place at Estadi Montilivi, where Girona have a mixed record throughout the season.

The visitors felt hard done by in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season, blaming a contentious penalty handed to Girona and a disallowed Rodrygo goal for the 1-1 stalemate. Los Blancos will be seeking revenge here.

Girona vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Girona XI (4-1-4-1): Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe, Gutierrez; Romeu; Couto, Tsygankov, Martin, Riquelme; Castellanos

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo

Real Madrid will next host relegation threatened Almeria on 29th April before making the trip to Basque country to face Real Sociedad on 4th May.