‘Gilmour, James & Mount worth £400m to Chelsea’ – Blues benefiting from faith in youth, says Cole

Frank Lampard has placed a lot of trust in potential this season, with an exciting crop of academy graduates set to save the club vital transfer funds

The likes of Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham are set to save a lot of time and money in the transfer market, says Joe Cole, with it suggested that an exciting crop of youngsters could be worth up to £400 million ($494m).

Those at Stamford Bridge have had little choice but to invest considerable faith in home-grown stars during the 2019-20 campaign.

A two-window transfer embargo which came into force during the summer of 2019 forced the Blues to get creative.

Frank Lampard was handed the managerial reins as doors to the recruitment market closed, with a club legend charged with the task of steering Chelsea through choppy waters.

He has fared admirably in that task and been rewarded for the impressive progress he has overseen with a big budget for the next window.

Deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have already been wrapped up, with the promise of more to come, but Cole believes the potential of highly-rated academy graduates means a rejuvenated Blues side can avoid the need to overhaul their ranks.

The former Chelsea winger told BT Sport: "[Connection with supporters] was definitely something at the club [that needed addressing].

"Obviously when Roman [Abramovich] was away and we weren't signing players, I don't think [Maurizio] Sarri ever really settled in the club.

"But then Frank's come in, legend of the club, probably the greatest player to play for the club, the fans love him so that galvanises the fans, the ownership love him, he has a good way with the media.

"So straight away the perception of Chelsea as a club has changed and you couple that with bringing in the great young talents, you're bringing in some of the finest players we've seen over the last few years.

"Your Billy Gilmours, your Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham - suddenly there's been about £300m-£400m of talent, if you add up all of what they are going to be worth in a few years."

While Lampard appears set to further bolster his ranks over the coming weeks, with Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell marked out as another top target, Cole feels only minor tweaks are required in west London.

He added: "We keep saying it week in, week out but everything is moving in the right direction and just the next stage is bringing the right players into that group who can affect it in the right way on the pitch.

"That's going to be tough because there's some cracking players at Chelsea. Getting players to come in and be even better is a tall ask."

Chelsea’s fine form since football returned on the back of a coronavirus-enforced break has seen them cement a standing inside the Premier League’s top four while also booking a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.