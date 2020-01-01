Ghana's position revealed as World Fifa Rankings return after six-month hiatus

The Black Stars' 10 months of inactivity has not had an impact on their performance on the global order

are unchanged in 46th position as the Fifa World Ranking made a return for the first time in six months.

The global order of national team's seedings, ordinarily updated monthly, had been halted since March following the coronavirus disruptions of the international match calendar.

With games returning for the first time earlier this month, mainly across Europe, the ranking is back.

More teams

Ghana, last in international action in November 2019, still occupy the 46th position they held in March.

Ranked 51st in September last year, the Black Stars presently tie on the 46th position but sit just above (48th), per the latest update published on Fifa's official website on Thursday.

On continental level, Ghana hold the sixth spot, below (20th in the world), (26), (29), African champions (35) and (43).

(51), (53), Mali (57) and (57) complete Africa's top 10.

Ghana were due to return to action in March with a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan but the games had to be postponed due to the coronavirus disturbances.

The Black Stars are now reportedly expected back in action in a friendly fixture against Algeria next month ahead of the resumption of Afcon qualifiers in November.

Ghana will take on Sudan in their next qualifying games, matches that will mark the true commencement of new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor's reign, having been in charge of the national team since January but without a chance to lead the team into action.

Back on the world ranking table, there was no change among the top four as , , and kept their places from first to fourth in that order on the latest update.

On the back of good performances in their Uefa Nations League games earlier this month, have moved up by two places, taking over fifth position.

, , , and complete the top 10 from sixth in that order.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on October 22.