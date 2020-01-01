Amartey on his way out of Leicester City, claims Ghana defender's agent

The 25-year-old is eyeing a move away from the Foxes in his bid to bring his career back on track

international Daniel Amartey will likely be on his way out of after being deemed "surplus to requirements", his representative Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has revealed.

The defender has struggled to make his way back into the first team under coach Brendan Rodgers after suffering an ankle injury while in league action against in October 2018.

Out of action for nearly a year, the closest he has come to a first team return was making the bench for a League Cup game against Luton Town last September.

“We are looking to find new opportunities for Amartey," Chibsah told Starr FM. “He’s been out of favour from the new gaffer so we will see how best we can solve that issue.

“Amartey is still with the Foxes but he has not been getting more playing time due to the fact that he got injured. After his injury, they consider him as surplus so there should be a way out."

In January, Amartey was linked to clubs including , and in search of regular playing time but no deal materialised. That was only two months after the Ghanaian earned praise for his patience and understanding in relation to his first-team snub.

“It’s not hard to keep the squad happy, but I have empathy for the guys [not playing games] because we’re only at the level we’re because of the players that aren’t playing," manager Rodgers told the press.

"We’ve got guys like Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton, Christian Fuchs, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, all these guys aren’t starting games.

"There’s Papy Mendy, who played a lot of games last season, and Daniel Amartey, those two aren’t even in the squad. There’s Hamza Choudhury.

"Their mentality and focus allow us to be the best that we can. It’s my job to manage that, I speak a lot with the players, they understand where it’s at, they’re clear on where they stand within the squad. I recognize how difficult it is, but they never show it. They turn up every day to train, to be the best they can be."

Amartey joined Leicester from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, and contributed five appearances to the Foxes' sensational league title triumph that season.