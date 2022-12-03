Get ready for 'Cheers to the Fans' football viewing party to celebrate the exciting game

Football fans get ready for the most anticipated showdown.

Football and beer walk hand-in-hand. And as the biggest show on earth rumbles on, the most anticipated viewing party of the year is here where fans will cheer for their teams and enjoy match-day gatherings, rewards and excitement.

Carlsberg has made a name for themselves as being host to one of the most upbeat matchday parties and this time it is going to be bigger and better. More than 300 football viewing parties will be thrown open across the length and breadth of the country where football fans are set to have a gala time cheering their favourite teams. And guess what, there will be opportunities to win exciting prizes including the coveted Fizzics machine and exclusive jerseys.

When will the 'Cheers to the Fans' Football Viewing Party take place?

The ‘Cheers to the Fans’ Football Viewing Party will be held on the 2nd, 9th, 10th and 18th of December. Fans can sign up for the mega event by clicking here.

Where will the 'Cheers to the Fans' Football Viewing Party take place?

For the long-awaited mega showdown, you have to visit Piazza @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

What can you expect at the 'Cheers to the Fans' Viewing Party ?

Fun. Games. Rewards. This is the mantra of the ‘Cheers to the Fans’.

In an adrenaline-pumped arena where fans and football enthusiasts will pour, there will be plenty of games which will push their fandom to the limits.

‘Cheers to the Fans’ station will require you to be at your loudest as it assesses the vocal powers of fans. The ‘Cheers to the Managers’ station will bring out the tactical genius in you and you will get the opportunity to wear the manager hat.

Whereas, the ‘Cheers to the Wingers’ station is exclusively designed for the ultimate photo shot with a 360 spin cam available. Meanwhile, the ‘Cheers to the Commentators’ station will test your knowledge of the sport.

Complete all four of the Cheers Station and redeem an exclusive football jersey for free. In order to redeem a free carton of Carlsberg, participants will need to keep their wristband for all four days of the “Cheers to Fans” event ( 2nd, 9th, 10th and 18th of December) and redeem at Piazza Pavilion Bukit Jalil on the 18th December, while stocks last.

“Football lovers are dedicated, enthusiastic and keen to celebrate the sport while watching the most enigmatic football event. To Carlsberg, celebration is what we aspire to always do best and what better way to celebrate the game with football lovers than to make every game night a festive one,” stated Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

Get the best deals from Carlsberg and make every game night a festive one!

Can’t make it to the Piazza @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil ? Fret not, Carlsberg is also rewarding consumers with exclusive money-can’t-buy football jerseys with purchase of RM120 worth of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew on official e-commerce sites Shopee and Potboy, whilst consumers who spend RM20 or more on Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew in participating convenience stores will be rewarded with RM5 eWallet Touch n’Go credit in West Malaysia or RM5 GrabPay credit over in East Malaysia. Both purchasing platforms also give consumers an opportunity to be in the running for Adidas Cash Vouchers worth RM500!

Gentle reminder peeps, as part of advocating responsible consumption. For non-Muslims, 21+ only. If you drink, don’t drive #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY #CarlsbergFootball #CheersToTheFans #CarlsbergMY

