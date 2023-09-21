Days away: Germany set to confirm appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as he replaces Hansi Flick AGAIN

Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly set to become the manager of Germany as he is set to replace Hansi Flick once again.

Nagelsmann set to replace Flick

Agreement reached in principle

Flick was dismissed after a 4-1 defeat to Japan

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the 36-year-old will take over the reins of the German national team after Flick was shown the door following a humiliating 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan. The deal is set to be completed in the next few days with an agreement in principle already in place with the tactician.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Incidentally, Nagelsmann had also replaced Flick as the manager of Bayern Munich earlier in his career. But after he was shown the door by the Bundesliga giants in March this year, he has been out of work. However, it was understood that Nagelsmann was still technically contracted to them and Bayern could have demanded a fee from any potential suitor who wished to get his services before 2026.

Nonetheless, it has been reported that the contract has been completely terminated for which he had to forego around £17 million ($21m) in wages. This has now allowed him to join the German national team where he will be offered a term until Euro 2024 and with €4 million (£3m/$4m) in wages from the German FA (DFB).

WHAT NEXT? Nagelsmann's first assignment should be against the US men's national team during the next international break on October 14.