The Atalanta man was all set to join up with the force before being given a life-changing opportunity in the Eredivisie

Robin Gosens' father Holger has explained that the Germany Euro 2020 star was "almost a police officer" before starting his football career at Vitesse.

Gosens is currently making a big impact on the international stage for his country, having been selected to start both of their first two Group F fixtures at the European Championship.

The Atalanta left-back impressed during Germany's narrow defeat to France before scoring in their 4-2 win against holders Portugal, capping his impressive rise to prominence over the last few years, but his father says he might have ended up in a completely different profession while he was still a teenager.

What's been said?

Holger Gosens told Goal and SPOX of his son's efforts to join law enforcement prior to moving into senior club football: "He was almost a police officer in Rheinland-Pfalz.

"He failed in North Rhine-Westphalia because his legs differ by 0.5 millimetres, but in Rheinland-Pfalz, he passed the first test.

"I said: 'You can go to the police next year. You shouldn’t have to be told later that you haven't tried'."

Holger went on to detail how important Gosens' spell at Vitesse, which began in 2012, was in shaping his overall career in football.

"During this time, the talent we saw in the game against Portugal emerged," he added.

"He had an absolute will to get things done by giving 100 per cent. This chance at Vitesse was his life changer."

Gosens' path to the Euros

Gosens joined Heracles Almelo in 2015 after one year in Vitesse's first team and went on to establish himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Eredivisie.

Atalanta came calling two years later, and he has since appeared in 149 games for the Serie A outfit, scoring 27 goals and laying on 20 assists along the way.

Low rewarded Gosens for his performances at club level by handing him his first call-up to the Germany national team last August, and he subsequently made his international debut in a UEFA Nations League clash with Spain.

Gosens has since earned nine caps for his country, scoring two goals, and will be in line for another when they take on Hungary in their final group game at the Euros on Wednesday.

