Gareth Bale tables new 'more than fair' offer to buy Cardiff City after initial bid rejected as Real Madrid legend looks to follow in footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Gareth Bale’s consortium have a “more than fair” offer on the table to buy Cardiff City, as they look to emulate Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Investment from famous faces has helped to deliver a meteoric rise for Wrexham, with the Red Dragons - on the back of three successive promotions - now sat above Welsh rivals Cardiff in the EFL pecking order.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Bluebirds have tumbled into League One, with owner Vincent Tan under pressure to sell. Ex-Wales and Real Madrid superstar Bale is fronting a bid to take control at Cardiff - with another approach made following talk of a £40 million ($54m) offer being knocked back.

WHAT BALE SAID

Bale told FOS Today of the latest developments: “It's exciting news. We have a brand-new offer on the table, which has recently gone in.

“We think it’s a great offer. One we think is very fair, if not more than fair, and it’s something we hope the current owners will take seriously. We'd love them to accept so we can take full control so we can get on with what we want to do and create Cardiff into a club we know it can be.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Bale went on to tell ESPN during a series of interviews in the United States: “We are interested in trying to take over Cardiff. We have actually put in a great new offer that we hope we can get feedback (from). We think it's a very good offer for where the club is at.

“It's kind of out of our hands now and we are looking forward to seeing what develops with that. Things are exciting and I'm looking forward to what the future holds.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CARDIFF?

Bale’s consortium are not the only interested party when it comes to a takeover at Cardiff. It is reported that other “well-funded” suitors have also asked to be kept informed of potential buyout opportunities.