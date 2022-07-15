Gallagher made Chelsea future call in pub with Tuchel as England World Cup hopeful reveals transfer stance

The midfielder, who impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace last season, has drawn up a plan for the 2022-23 campaign

Conor Gallagher has revealed a decision on his future at Chelsea was made during a chance meeting with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in a Cobham pub during the 2021-22 campaign. At that time, the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder was on a productive loan spell at Crystal Palace.

He caught the eye while away from Stamford Bridge at Premier League rivals, to the point that senior international recognition with England has come his way.

There has been much discussion regarding the playmaker’s intentions with another transfer window open.

Will Conor Gallagher be staying at Chelsea?

A product of the Blues’ academy system is forming part of Tuchel’s pre-season squad this summer and he told the Daily Mail of unscheduled discussions with the German coach: “I was trying to hide!

“It was funny because I saw him through the window and whispered to my girlfriend, mum and dad, ‘God, it's Thomas Tuchel’. He sat on the table right next to us so he couldn't miss me.

“I've got older brothers who say if you've got something you want to say, then do it. Managers aren't scary - they want to talk to their players and know what your thoughts are.

“I told him what I thought and he said what he thought. I said I think I'm ready to play for Chelsea.

“I feel ready for a step up in my career. If there is a chance to be a part of the team at Chelsea then I can't turn it down. I've got to have belief in myself that I can show the fans and the boss what I can do.”

Are Crystal Palace aware of Gallagher’s plans?

Gallagher registered eight goals and five assists through 39 appearances for Palace last season, with Eagles boss Patrick Vieira bringing the best out of him.

Those at Selhurst Park had been keen to discuss a permanent transfer this summer, but they have just discovered that talks will not be taking place any time soon.

“Patrick's not been sure of my plans for next season. He might find out through this!” Gallagher added. “I can't speak highly enough of Patrick. He was perfect for me last season.”

