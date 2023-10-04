Galatasaray fume at 'immoral treatment' by British authorities amid travel 'difficulties' surrounding Man Utd Champions League clash

Galatasaray have accused British authorities of "immoral treatment" after problems travelling for their Champions League clash with Manchester United.

Galatasaray slam British officials

Complaints of 'immoral treatment'

Delayed return flight 'torture'

WHAT HAPPENED? In an extraordinary statement, the Turkish champions complained about the treatment they received on their return flight from Manchester to Istanbul, as well as issues encountered obtaining visas before travelling. Hopefully their troubles were worth it, as Gala ran out 3-2 winners in a dramatic encounter at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) Galatasaray said: "Following the match against Manchester United last night, which we played and won, it has become necessary to make this statement in response to the behaviour of the British authorities during the return of the plane carrying the Galatasaray delegation.

"This disrespectful behaviour, which started with the difficulties that the British Consulate General in Istanbul caused to the players, technical delegation and staff of our team during the visa process, continued during the entry of our team into the UK, and as of last night, it has turned into an immoral treatment that violates universal human rights values.

Article continues below

"The departure of our team flight, which was late last night, was unnecessarily prolonged and turned into a torture with unreasonably detailed baggage checks. In this process, the behaviour of the officials, the disrespect and insolence are indicative of an attitude taken against our country.

"It must be known that no one can treat the players, technical staff and executives of Galatasaray Sports Club, the pride of Turkey, in this way. We share with the public that we will fight against the owners of this immoral behaviour until the end.

"Regardless of all these incidents, we would like to thank the representatives of Manchester United for kindly hosting our club before and after the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement came in strong contrast to the jubilant scenes on the pitch after players clinched a famous victory after running riot at at Old Trafford, exposing all of United's early-season weaknesses. The warm words towards their opponents do though hint that there is unlikely to be any bad blood between the clubs when the two meet again at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in November.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GALATASARAY? Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and co. will be hoping for a smoother flight when they travel to southern Turkey for Saturday's Super Lig clash with Antalyaspor.