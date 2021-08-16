Galatasaray's Marcao red-carded for punching team-mate

The defender also head-butted Kerem Akturkoglu in the unusual incident on Monday

Galatasaray defender Marcao was sent off in Monday night's clash with Giresunspor after earning a red card for fighting his own team-mate.

In the 61st minute, Marcao head-butted and then threw punches at Kerem Akturkoglu before being separated by other members of the Galatasaray squad.

Marcao was dismissed following a VAR review of the incident and will likely now face further punishment for fighting on the pitch. However, the squad held on to win their Super Lig opener 2-0.

Potential punishment

According to Turkish League regulations, this incident classifies as an "assault" and could result in a lengthy suspension.

Per the rules, Marcao could face a ban between five and 10 games for his actions.

What was said?

After the match, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said: "The club will do what is necessary in their own way."

He continued: "Marcao will apologize to Kerem and the rest of the team for his behaviour."

📖Marcao, del Galatasaray, ha sido expulsado hoy por conducta violenta sobre un compañero. Asomo entre el público, pero decisión correcta según las Reglas ➡️ Libre directo (o penalti) y tarjeta roja 🟥 pic.twitter.com/cTg37aziN0 — Jordi Delgado (@jdelga12) August 16, 2021

Marcao's career so far

Marcao originally joined Galatasaray in in 2018, making the move from G.D. Chaves in Portugal.

He's been ever-present during his first three seasons with the Turkish giants, making 102 appearances for the club in all competitions.

