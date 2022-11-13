Fulham vs Man United: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester United aim to keep themselves in top 4 contention

Manchester United face-off against newly promoted, Fulham, in a bid to continue to be in the hunt for top 4 spots after a poor start to the season.

Erik ten Hag's United come into this having beaten Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup fixture. The win came on the back of a crushing defeat against Villa in the league just days before. Ten Hag's side has made a very good recovery after the poor start and currently sit 5th in the table with 23 points from 13 games, only six points behind Spurs with 2 games in hand.

Fulham come into this fixture after almost stealing a point from Manchester City in the previous gameweek. They are currently in 9th position with 19 points from 14 games this season. They will be hoping to pick up a positive result at home before the World Cup break.

Fulham vs Manchester United probable lineups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United return to footballing action on 21st December against Burnley in the Carabao Cup. They resume their Premier League campaign against another newly promoted side, Nottingham Forest, on 28th December.