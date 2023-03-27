Fulham boss Marco Silva charged by FA for comments made during Man Utd capitulation after punishment for throwing bottle at referee

Fulham coach Marco Silva was charged by the Football Association on Monday for comments made after an FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham have drawn intense FA scrutiny for their actions in their 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Manchester United on March 19. After previously charging striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh and already punishing Silva for throwing a water bottle at an assistant referee amid wild scenes in the 72nd minute, the FA has now also charged Silva over his post-match comments.

He told reporters at the time: "Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been tough for us. Unfortunately, we have been very unlucky with him this season. Many moments. It is difficult to understand some of the decisions. We had that West Ham game away from home [in October]. We lost the game with two clear handball goals and it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment. Today, everyone saw what is happening in this game. It is difficult for them to not look for these things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic faces a lengthy ban for his actions, and Silva could be banned for at least a game. He wouldn't be the first coach suspended, either, as ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel received punishment earlier in the year for his scrap with Antonio Conte.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United also face punishment for surrounding Kavanagh to argue for a penalty.

WHAT THEY SAID: The FA claimed Silva's words "constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match official, and/or bring the game into disrepute."

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? Silva's squad return from the international break to face Bournemouth on Saturday, though they'll likely be down their starting striker and potentially their head coach for that matchup.