'I was really frustrated' - Unai Emery outlines reasons for failed Arsenal spell and gives verdict on Mikel Arteta's tenure at Emirates Stadium

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed why he was left frustrated at the end of his failed managerial stint at Emirates Stadium..

WHAT HAPPENED? Emery, who currently manages Aston Villa in the Premier League, says that he cherished the challenge of succeeding legendary coach Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, but feels that he deserved more time to deliver results. The Spanish coach only lasted 18 months in the role, and was soon replaced by Mikel Arteta. Emery has regrets from his time in north London, but is pleased to see that Arteta has fixed some of the issues that he identified during his spell in charge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Emery said: "It was a very good challenge but when I finished after one year and six months, in November [2019] I was really frustrated. The first year was good, the second year started a bit so-so and then it was over. Arsenal was difficult to arrive at after Wenger. What was needed was a process. The supporters respected me a lot and I was frustrated because I was thinking, ‘I can do it, but I need time'. But I understand always football. I understand always my position as a coach. You have to win. You convince by winning."

He added: "The work Arteta is doing there now is brilliant and he’s doing more or less everything I was thinking needed to be done there. And now history is different. I am here. I have my challenge here. And Aston Villa is an amazing club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving the north London club in 2019, the 51-year-old headed back to La Liga and took charge of Villarreal ahead of the 2020-21 season. He guided them to a Europa League title in his first season before taking them to the Champions League semi-final in the subsequent campaign.

In October 2022, he replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss and guided them to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League in his maiden season with the club.

WHAT NEXT? Aston Villa beat West Ham 4-1 on Sunday to move up to fifth in the Premier League. On Thursday, they will face AZ Alkmaar in a Europa Conference League clash. Arsenal, meanwhile, dropped points away at Chelsea in their latest domestic outing, but are still second in the table on goal difference.