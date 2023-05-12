'You're from the Bronx?' - Cristiano Ronaldo's warm welcome for Chris Armas revealed as ex-Man Utd coach fires back at press 'lies'

Chris Armas has hit out at the “lies” spread about him during a testing spell at Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo used to back up his claims.

WHAT HAPPENED? The American coach accepted an offer to become assistant to Ralf Rangnick when the experienced German took charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis in December 2021. United posted their worst Premier League points tally that season – collecting just 58 in total – and Armas found himself making unfortunate headlines after becoming a supposed figure of fun to those on the training ground. He is, however, eager to point out that he was warmly embraced by the brightest star in United’s galaxy at the time and that many of the stories written about him simply were not true.

WHAT THEY SAID: Armas has told The Athletic of his spell in Manchester: “When I initially got there, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, the American is here’. It didn’t feel like that. You talk to players and Cristiano (Ronaldo) is like, ‘Oh, you’re from the Bronx’. They read a little bit about you, they know a few things here and there.

“But I would say at some point, when things were getting tougher for the club in terms of results, yeah, I think I was an easy target. Things came out publicly, the training sessions, what have you, that frankly were just not true. So journalists, or whoever is putting that out there, just flat out lying. Just lies. So that part, is it because I’m American? I’m not sure. But I think I became an easy target at a certain point in the season when things weren’t going well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armas left United alongside Rangnick in May 2022, going on to take in a brief spell at Leeds before bidding farewell to English football.

WHAT NEXT? He will find it difficult to shake the ‘Ted Lasso’ moniker, having apparently been given that nickname during his time with United, but has plenty of fond memories to look back on after working alongside the likes of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo at one of the world’s biggest clubs.