Frenkie de Jong breaks silence on painful El Clasico return and vows to reclaim Barcelona starting spot

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Frenkie de Jong has expressed his frustration following Barcelona's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Dutch international made his long-awaited return to the pitch during the high-stakes encounter but could not prevent the Catalans from falling to their bitter rivals.

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Heartbreak in the Catalan capital

De Jong has opened up about the frustration surrounding the club's 2-1 defeat to Madridd. The clash, which saw the visitors snatch victory, left a bitter taste for the home side as they struggled to maintain their usual tactical rhythm. De Jong acknowledged that falling short in such a high-profile fixture is a significant blow to the squad's morale, especially when playing in front of their own supporters.

"Losing always hurts, especially at home and even more so in a derby. It is not what we had expected, but we are still at the top of the league and must bounce back after this tough week," the Dutchman told the club media, as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur. Despite the disappointment, he remains convinced that the team possesses the necessary quality to bounce back immediately and maintain their challenge for the La Liga title. "We have the team to do this. We must not lose our confidence and must continue on the path we have taken," he added.

Tactical struggles against Real Madrid

Analyzing the performance, De Jong was honest about why the Catalans found it difficult to impose their style on the game. He noted that unforced errors in possession allowed Real Madrid to exploit their greatest strength: the counter-attack. When Barcelona lost focus during the initial stages of their build-up, the clinical nature of the Madrid frontline proved to be the ultimate difference between the two Spanish giants.

"It is true that we played less fluidly than usual. We lost the ball a bit more often, and that is their strength: if you lose the ball in the first or second phase of the build-up, they have players with a lot of speed who can be decisive," De Jong admitted.

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Commitment to the Blaugrana identity

Despite the tactical flaws exposed during the match, the Netherlands international refuses to entertain the idea of Barcelona changing their fundamental approach to the game. He believes that the club's commitment to attacking football is non-negotiable, even if it leaves them vulnerable to specific threats. For De Jong, maintaining the DNA of the club is more important than adopting a pragmatic style for big games.

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"We were looking for the win, because that is our identity and we will never lose it. But then they scored from a counter and we have to do better," he reflected.

The battle for a starting role

Beyond the collective result, De Jong is now facing a personal challenge to re-establish himself as a guaranteed starter in Hansi Flick’s midfield. During his absence, several players have stepped up, creating a surplus of high-quality options in the middle of the park. However, the Dutchman views this internal rivalry as a healthy component of life at one of the world's biggest football clubs.

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"We have many high-level players. There are very good players, especially in midfield. Competition is logical in a team like Barcelona; it is nothing new. I want to do my part and return to the starting eleven as soon as possible," De Jong stated.