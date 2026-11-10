'I am a midfielder, not a defender!' – Frenkie de Jong sets record straight on defensive role

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Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has insisted that his long-term future belongs in the centre of the pitch rather than in defence. De Jong reflected on temporarily playing at right-back for Barcelona and addressed managerial requests to fill defensive gaps.

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De Jong addresses defensive experiments under Flick and Xavi

Frenkie de Jong has made his preferred position abundantly clear upon returning to the Netherlands national team squad. Speaking to ESPN ahead of UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Germany, the playmaker reflected on a recent surprise appearance at right-back for Barcelona under Hansi Flick against Atletico Madrid.

While De Jong is always willing to sacrifice himself for the team in emergency situations, he stressed that defensive duties are strictly temporary.

Both Flick and former managers like Ronald Koeman and Xavi have previously utilised him in central defence during matches requiring urgent tactical adjustments.

De Jong insists defensive roles are strictly 'incidents'

Addressing reporters in Zeist, De Jong smiled when asked if he expected to line up in defence for Oranje, firmly shutting down the prospect.

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"If the coach asks me to play in defense, then I play in defense. But that won't be the case in the long term. Everyone knows that I am a midfielder," De Jong stated.

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Recalling his brief stint at right-back last weekend, he added: "The trainer came up to me just before the rest and then he said, can you or do you mind playing right-back for fifteen minutes? And then you go to the midfield afterwards. That was fine. Everyone really knows that I am a midfielder and not a defender."

Reflecting on previous centre-back duties under elite coaches

De Jong noted that playing deeper across the backline is nothing new in his career, having been asked to fill in at centre-back by multiple high-profile coaches at Ajax and Barcelona.

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"That has been done by some more trainers. At Ajax sometimes too, at Barca sometimes too, with Koeman back then too, with Xavi sometimes," De Jong recalled.

"Those were really incidents or if we still had to win. So there are trainers who have put me there, and I mean, I think I can do that fine."

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Full physical recovery boosts Oranje's midfield options

With his injury setbacks and summer drama completely behind him, De Jong feels strong, motivated, and fully focused on dictating play from his favored midfield role.

Although still building toward a full 90-minute match rhythm, the playmaker feels physically robust and ready to anchor the Dutch team.

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Oranje will rely on his composure and technical quality in the centre of the park as they face crucial tests against Greece and Germany.