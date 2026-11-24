Share Follow GOAL on Google

Frenkie de Jong revealed how training-ground experiments under Hansi Flick led to his unexpected deployment as a Barcelona centre-back against Alaves. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sabah FK, the Dutchman also insisted his bond with Flick remains strong as he pushes to reclaim a regular starting spot.

Advertisement

De Jong reveals how Flick turned him into a centre-back

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong opened up on his unexpected shift into central defence, revealing how head coach Hansi Flick tested him in the position during training before deploying him there against Alaves. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie against Sabah FK, the 29-year-old embraced his defensive duties despite viewing himself primarily as a midfielder.

"In some training sessions, he had put me at centre-back. To see how it would go, and against Alaves, I think he thought he needed me there. And he put me there," De Jong explained. "I consider myself a midfielder, it's where I feel most comfortable and where I've always played. But if the manager thinks so or the team needs me in another position, I'll play wherever needed."

Strong bond with Flick and push for a starting berth

Having become the Dutch player with the most appearances in Barcelona history after surpassing Phillip Cocu in April 2026, De Jong has worked his way back to peak fitness following an injury layoff. Addressing questions over summer captaincy developments and competition for places, he insisted his relationship with Flick is solid and made clear he intends to start regularly.

"I've spoken a lot about the injury and what happened in the summer... I won't go into that again. My relationship with the manager is good. I feel good, strong, and I'm trying to focus on what's happening in the present," De Jong said. "I had the injury, I'm back, and I feel great. We'll see how it goes... I feel good and I have a lot of confidence in myself. I'm fine and I show it in matches and training. I want to be a starter, as always."

Advertisement Advertisement

Embracing versatility amid a demanding schedule

De Jong, who extended his contract at Camp Nou until 2029 in October 2025, stressed that playing for Barcelona requires constantly proving your value across a gruelling calendar of two or three fixtures per week.

Related Topics

Next matches SAB Champions League 12:45 BAR

"I feel good, strong, confident... at Barca you have to prove your worth," he said. "We're used to playing a lot of games, it's the same every year. There are two or three games a week, we're prepared for it. We might get tired, but we have energy and we're used to playing a lot of games."

Versatility crucial for record-breaking Baku trip

Barcelona travel 3,970 kilometres to Baku for the longest European away trip in club history, surpassing their 3,725-kilometre journeys to Kazan in 2009 and 2010.

Advertisement

Sitting fifth in the Champions League league phase and three points clear atop La Liga after Sunday's 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal, Flick will value De Jong's tactical adaptability against 31st-placed Sabah FK with Lamine Yamal ruled out by a minor ankle issue.