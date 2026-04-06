The Parc des Princes is set to host a fiercely contested European clash when Paris Saint-Germain welcome Liverpool next Wednesday in the first leg of the 2025–2026 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Parisians go into the match in high spirits following their crucial 3-1 victory over Toulouse in Ligue 1, a win that reflects a sense of technical stability and gives the team a significant boost ahead of this major continental test.

On the other hand, Liverpool visit the French capital weighed down by great disappointment following their heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

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Dugary expects Paris to seal the tie in the first leg

French football legend Christophe Dugarry described Liverpool’s performance this season as disastrous in comments to RMC Sport: “Frankly, it will be a very easy match. Liverpool are a disaster: 14 wins, 10 defeats and 7 draws since the start of the league season. The gap in quality is huge, and Paris Saint-Germain will seal their qualification in the first leg.”

Dugarry pointed out the Reds’ lack of team cohesion and physical vitality, compared to a Paris side brimming with energy and readiness: “Have you seen Liverpool play? They have no energy, they lack any pace in their play; it’s true they have technically gifted players, but the team plays far too slowly.”

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Dugary added: “When you see the enthusiasm Paris have shown, having regained their physical fitness and mental strength, there will be no contest. It will be a rout! They conceded four goals against Manchester City, but the momentum in the second half of the season is on their side.”

The French legend highlighted Paris’s strong record against English Premier League sides: “Every English team has lost to Paris Saint-Germain over the past year and a half, and now they all fear facing the Parisians. I guarantee you they will arrive at the Parc des Princes terrified.”



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