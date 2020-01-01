‘Freak injury’ frustrated Pulisic but USMNT star is raring to go again at Chelsea

The United States international playmaker had overcome a slow start to find some form with the Blues, only to then be forced onto the sidelines

Christian Pulisic says he is raring to go again at , whenever that may be, with the United States international having overcome a “freak injury”.

The 21-year-old forward has been out of action since New Year’s Day. A complicated adductor problem has kept him stuck on the sidelines and it remains unclear when a return to action could be made as football remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pulisic could be forgiven for feeling a sense of frustration, with the progress he had been making in a positive debut campaign at Chelsea now being stunted.

He is, however, looking to ensure that he is in peak condition for whenever Premier League action resumes, with the star confident that he is over his fitness struggles.

“It was really tough with this most recent one,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website. “I think that a lot of people didn’t realise how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened. It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while.

“But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field. It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”

With there no training or matches to keep him entertained at the moment, Pulisic is looking to fill his time in other ways.

“I’m just trying to find new hobbies to keep myself busy to be honest!” he added.

“I’m getting my training in every day but that doesn’t take up the whole day, so I’ve got on TikTok to help pass the day. I’ve always liked dancing and doing fun things, other things aside from the game. I know some people might not like this sort of stuff but I really don’t care because I’m going to carry on doing it anyway!

“I think it gives people chance to see me a little better. No one really knows who I am, they just see me as a footballer, so hopefully it gives them a little insight into my character.”

Pulisic has made 23 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions in 2019-20, with six goals and as many assists recorded for the Blues.