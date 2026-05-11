How to buy France vs Senegal tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

France kick-off their World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 16.

They'll also be hoping to return to the New Jersey venue a month later, as the World Cup Final is staged there too.

French fans will be praying that lightning doesn't strike twice, as back at the 2002 World Cup, Les Bleus slipped to a shock 1-0 loss to Senegal during the opening game of the tournament. France never recovered and exited during the group stage, while the Lions de la Teranga roared on to the knockout stages.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for France vs Senegal, including where to buy and ticket prices.





When is France vs Senegal at the World Cup 2026?

France World Cup 2026 Fixtures

France flew out of the traps at the 2022 World Cup, winning 4-1 vs Australia. Will they blow hot or cold during their following Group I fixtures this time?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Tue June 16 France vs Senegal MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Mon June 22 France vs Iraq Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Fri June 26 Norway vs France Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

Senegal World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Senegal has progressed to the knockout stages in two of their previous three World Cup campaigns. This is the Group I schedule that awaits them this summer:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Tue June 16 France vs Senegal MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Mon June 22 Norway vs Senegal MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Fri June 26 Senegal vs Iraq BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets

How to buy France vs Senegal tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are France vs Senegal tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What to expect from France vs Senegal?