France vs Denmark: Lineups & LIVE updates

France and Denmark face off for the fourth time at the World Cup. With Denmark recording back-to-back wins against the French side, Deschamps will be hoping to change the tide this time around.

France cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win against Australia in their opening fixture. The defending champions have gone on to win the World Cup on the previous two occasions they faced off against Denmark in the group stages.

Denmark, on the other hand, played a 0-0 draw with Tunisia, making it four consecutive draws at the World Cup. Having beaten France twice in the Nations League, Denmark will be hoping to maintain that record this time.

France vs Denmark probable lineups

France XI(4-2-3-1): Lloris; Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Denmark XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Nissen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg

France and Denmark's upcoming fixtures

France will face Tunisia in the final group stage fixture while Denmark will go head-to-head against Australia on the last matchday to decide the final standings of the group.