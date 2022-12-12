France sweating on fitness of Tchouameni and Upamecano as pair miss training ahead of Morocco World Cup semi-final

The duo of Aurelien Tchouameni and Dayot Upamecano missed France training on Monday meaning they might both miss the semi-final against Morocco.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? France are gearing up for their second consecutive World Cup semi-final but have done so without two players who have played a key role in them getting this far. Tchouameni smashed their opening goal against England beyond Jordan Pickford with Upamecano starting in all but one of their games thus far, the 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the group stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should the pair not make the game and have to start on the bench, France would have little trouble replacing them. Ibrahima Konate has shown he is more than capable on the international stage with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout ready to step into the midfield if needed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Deschamps would much rather his first choice men be available for the semi-final clash and they very well could be. Missing training could be for a number of reasons but it seems odd in the circumstance that the pair have missed a session two days shy of the semi-final.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PAIR? It seems both Tchouameni and Upamecano will be facing a race against time to be available for what may well be the biggest game of their young careers thus far.