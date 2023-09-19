Quiz: Only a France superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Laurent Koscielny</li><li>Mathieu Valbuena</li><li>Olivier Giroud</li><li>Andre-Pierre Gignac</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Fabien Barthez</li><li>Joel Bats</li><li>Bernard Lama</li><li>Gregory Coupet</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Bixente Lizarazu</li><li>Maxime Bossis</li><li>Laurent Blanc </li><li>Frank Leboeuf</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dominique Rocheteau</li><li>Eric Cantona</li><li>Jean-Pierre Papin</li><li>Michel Platini</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Basile Boli</li><li>Marcel Desailly</li><li>Claude Makelele</li><li>William Gallas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Karim Benzema</li><li>Yohan Cabaye</li><li>Samir Nasri</li><li>Antoine Griezmann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Thierry Henry</li><li>Emmanuel Petit</li><li>Patrice Loko</li><li>David Trezeguet</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Youri Djorkaeff</li><li>Robert Pires</li><li>Eric Di Meco</li><li>Christophe Dugarry</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Raymond Kopa</li><li>Just Fontaine</li><li>Jean Vincent</li><li>Roger Piantoni</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>David Trezeguet</li><li>Sidney Govou</li><li>Zinedine Zidane</li><li>Karim Benzema</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Nicolas Anelka</li><li>William Gallas</li><li>Patrick Vieira</li><li>Lilian Thuram </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Patrick Vieira</li><li>Claude Makelele</li><li>William Gallas</li><li>Eric Abidal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Didier Deschamps</li><li>Emmanuel Petit</li><li>Jean-Pierre Papin</li><li>Luis Fernandez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Steve Mandanda</li><li>Hugo Lloris</li><li>Gregory Coupet</li><li>Alphonse Areola</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Sidney Govou</li><li>Christian Karembeu</li><li>Patrick Vieira</li><li>Patrice Evra</li></ul></section>