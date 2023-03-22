France star Antoine Griezmann slammed for 'having a nervous poo' after Kylian Mbappe captaincy call

Antoine Griezmann has been slammed by Emmanuel Petit for having a "nervous poo" over Kylian Mbappe's appointment as France captain.

Mbappe picked as captain by Deschamps

Griezmann said to be furious with the choice

Petit hits out at Atletico forward

WHAT HAPPENED? France manager Didier Deschamps decided to hand the armband to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe following the retirement of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. However, this decision has reportedly not gone down well with Griezmann, who is now considering ruling himself out of contention for future call-ups, despite being named vice-captain. Former France midfielder Petit has come out to criticise the Atletico Madrid forward for obsessing over the role while suggesting that Deschamps made the right move by picking Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know why he makes it a disappointment. In his head, he thinks he is the most deserving because he is the oldest in the selection at the moment. Power is taken, it is not claimed," the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star told RMC Sport.

“The armband must naturally come back to a player, unanimously because it unites everyone in a locker room. From there to claiming it and having a nervous poop afterwards, excuse me, it gives us the perfect example of why we should not give it to him, as if it is yours to lift the trophy if we win something, to be the first in the picture and to be in eternity. I don't like this approach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petit understands Griezmann's disappointment after being snubbed for the captain's role but has questioned whether he has the right attributes to lead. “Do you see Griezmann having that role? At the World Cup, he was a leader in his performances, but was he a leader in the way he took everyone around him and went to see players in difficulty?" he added. "I can understand that he is disappointed but it feels like it's something he was looking forward to after the departures of [Raphael] Varane and Lloris. We do not ask for the captaincy, it is given."

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will make his debut as a full-time captain against the Netherlands in a 2024 European Championship qualifier on Friday.