France fan reacts to being knocked out by Mbappe ‘missile’ ahead of 2022 World Cup semi-final

The supporter struck by a wayward shot from Kylian Mbappe has reacted to being knocked unconscious by a “missile” from the France international.

WHAT HAPPENED? Les Bleus were readying themselves for a 2022 World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco when Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe found that his pre-match radar was a little off. A fierce drive missed the target and sailed into the crowd, knocking out a rather bewildered fan who did not see the strike coming and could recall little of the incident when eventually coming to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guillaume, the fan in question, told BFM TV of his rather unique experience in Qatar after being gifted the ball that cannoned into him: “I have in my hands the missile that hit me head-on. I've been here since the start of the World Cup, I've joined the French group and I've dedicated myself to being the drummer of the cheer group. I was beating the drum when this beautiful object [refers to the ball] came to hit me and knocked me unconscious.”

He added: “I fell on the fans in front of me, I was completely stunned. I heard noise and people screaming for Kylian. I hardly have any recollection of what was happening. I only saw afterwards the images that showed Kylian coming towards me. I was stunned, stunned. Apparently he fired from outside the box. It was Olivier Giroud who informed him that something had happened in the stands.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe found himself off target throughout a last-four showdown with Morocco, but efforts from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani were enough to see France through to the 2022 World Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? Didier Deschamps’ defending champions are now set to face a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in the showpiece event in Qatar, with France looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to claim back-to-back World Cup crowns.