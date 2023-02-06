Former Newcastle and Chelsea forward Christian Atsu reportedly among those trapped under rubble following Turkey earthquake

Former Premier League forward Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas of Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing devastation across the countries.

As reported by journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu and multiple other outlets in Turkey, while several players of Hatayspor have been rescued following the earthquake, Atsu and club sporting director Taner Savut are still unaccounted for. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Atsu's former club Newcastle United tweeted: "Praying for some positive news, Christian Atsu."

The Ghanaian international spent several years in England playing for top clubs like Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle. He joined the Turkish outfit in 2022.

A second earthquake, with its epicentre near the city of Kahramanmaras, hit several hours after the first and the rising death toll is currently 1,200.