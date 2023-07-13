Former Man Utd winger Nani set to join Patrick Kluivert at Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor

Ex-Manchester United star Nani is due to join Adana Demirspor after talks with Patrick Kluivert, the Turkish Super Lig side's head coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Nani is about to join Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor, GOAL understands. The former Portugal international, 36, is a free agent after leaving Melbourne Victory earlier this year and is due to undergo a medical in Istanbul before completing the transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adana Demirspor finished fourth in the Turkish top flight last season and have hired former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert as their head coach for the upcoming campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Adana Demirspor will be the ninth club Nani has played for in his career. He spent the majority of his career with United, making 230 appearances in all competitions and scoring 71 goals. He also won the 2008 Champions League, scoring in the penalty shootout in the final against Chelsea, as well as four Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADANA DEMIRSPOR? The club are bidding to qualify for the Europa Conference League. They face Cluj in the first leg of a second qualifying round tie on July 27.