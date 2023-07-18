Former Man Utd player Ryan Giggs' retrial abandoned as prosecutors withdraw domestic violence charges

Domestic violence charges against former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs have been withdrawn, meaning that a retrial has been abandoned.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) withdrew the charges against the ex-Wales international at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on July 18.

Giggs had been due to face a retrial in Manchester on July 31.

Back in August 2022, following a four-week trial, jurors failed to reach a verdict on the case in question after more than 20 hours of deliberations.

A further two-hour hearing was held on Tuesday, at which it was determined that charges against Giggs would be withdrawn.

Giggs, who spent his entire playing career at Manchester United and is now 49 years of age, was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, occasioning actual bodily harm, and of assaulting her sister Emma, an alleged offence of common assault.

The incidents in question were alleged to have taken place on November 1, 2020.

Giggs was also accused of behaving in a controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, with Hilary Manley – the judge at Manchester Crown Court – directing that he was not guilty on all counts against Kate and Emma Greville.