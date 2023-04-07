Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ‘agrees’ to become Uruguay manager in shock return to South America

Ex-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly agreed to take up the Uruguay national team job.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine has been a free agent for over a year after he left Leeds United in February 2022 following a series of disappointing results. However, according to TYC reporter Cesar Luis Merlo, the tactician is set for a return to management after agreeing to take charge of the Uruguay national team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further mentions that he has agreed to a two-year contract that will see him remain at the helm until the World Cup qualifiers in September 2025 and discussions are on whether the deal should be extended until the 2026 World Cup that will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It will be his third stint as an international manager as Bielsa has previously coached Argentina and Chile in his career. He took over the Albiceleste in 1998 and guided them to the Summer Olympics gold medal in 2004. Whereas in 2007, he became the head coach of Chile and oversaw 51 matches in that spell that lasted until 2011.

WHAT NEXT? Bielsa had been linked with a move back to the Premier League when he flew to England to hold talks with Everton but eventually rejected the offer. However, the discussions with Uruguay are in the final stage and an announcement could be made in the next few days.