Former Everton player Gylfi Sigurdsson's wife posts rare family photo after reactivating social media account

Former Everton player Gylfi Sigurdsson has figured in a rare family photo posted on his wife’s Instagram account.

The 33-year-old left Goodison Park at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022.

There was little social media activity on his part around that time, but his partner – former Miss Iceland, Alexandra Ivarsdottir – reactivated her Instagram account earlier this year.

She has now posted an image of herself, Sigurdsson and their daughter to her 16,800 followers.

Sigurdsson has been linked with a return to football, with Turkish side Galatasaray said to have tabled a contract offer at one stage, but no deal has been done.

The 78-cap Iceland international has spent the vast majority of his career in Britain, having started out at Reading.

He has also represented Shrewsbury, Crewe, Swansea and Tottenham, while spending 18 months in Germany with Hoffenheim between the summer of 2010 and January of 2012.