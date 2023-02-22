Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge blasts Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who quit as Bayern Munich's CEO in 2021, has criticised Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus over their scandals and spending.

Says Chelsea "wasted" money

"Couldn't believe" Juventus scandal

"Not surprised" by Barca's alleged wrongdoing

WHAT HAPPENED? Rummenigge took aim at the European powerhouses in a wide-ranging interview decrying what he views as greed from their owners. He criticised their involvement in the failed Super League, while also commenting on their transfer activity and the recent scandals of Juventus and Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: “English clubs spend crazy money in an irrational way, while other clubs in Europe go ahead between scandals and financial crises, but are still able to bring trophies at home,” Rummenigge told Il Corriere dello Sport. “Chelsea wasted hundreds of millions of euros just to find themselves tenth in the table, it’s absurd. The globalisation of the market has created an incredible disparity. Once upon a time, there was an internal market and money circulated within a system. Wealth must be distributed in a better way.”

On Juventus' financial scandal, which led to a points deduction, he said: "I couldn’t believe what Juventus have done, I’ve never heard something similar in my life. Juventus are a top club in Italy and Europe but they have scored an incredible own goal. I am sure they’ll be able to rebuild again at the right time.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The German also slammed Barcelona's alleged attempt to influence referees by paying a company owned by the former vice-president of officials, saying: “I laughed when I read the news, but I am not surprised. Every time we played in Spain I had a strange feeling. These are unacceptable things that do not only concern the domestic competition and even the refereeing issue must be faced with seriousness and respect.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich were one of the few big clubs not to sign on to the Super League proposal two years ago, and Rummenigge suggested that was a positive reflection of their approach to football compared to rivals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Rummenigge will be backing the Bundesliga club when they meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 second leg after domestic clashes with Union Berlin and Stuttgart.