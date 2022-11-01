'We are going to kick your a**!' - Former Barca man Vidal fires warning at Real Madrid as Club World Cup clash awaits

Alex Vidal has sent a rather rude message to Real Madrid after his side Flamengo qualified for the Club World Cup.

  • Vidal now plays in Brazil
  • Left Europe in the summer
  • Is now set for a grudge match

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old midfielder tasted glory in South America recently after his team beat to win Club Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores final. As a consequence, Flamengo will now face Madrid in the Club World Cup

WHAT THEY SAID:  While celebrating his side's victory, Vidal shouted to the crowd: "Real Madrid, we are going to kick your a**!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vidal, of course, played for Barcelona between 2018 and 2020, racking up 96 appearances for Blaugrana. He was also sent off against Los Blancos in 2020 for Inter Milan after picking up two yellow cards in the space of ten seconds.

WHAT NEXT FOR VIDAL? We are still awaiting an official date and venue for the Club World Cup to be confirmed but it is expected to take place in February next year.

