Former Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finds new home after Liverpool exit

- Oxlade-Chamberlain set to join Besiktas
- Left Liverpool after six years this summer
- Will have his medical in the coming days
WHAT HAPPENED? The English international, who left Liverpool after six seasons this summer, is all set to join Besiktas on a free transfer, according to Paul Joyce. The player has already agreed terms with the club and will have his medical in the next few days.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending the first season of his professional career at Southampton, Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Arsenal where he spent six seasons before heading to Anfield. At Liverpool, he won all the trophies including a Premier League and a Champions League title. Last season he appeared in 13 matches for the club and scored one goal.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The versatile 29-year-old can play in multiple roles including midfield and as a winger and will be a quality addition to the Besiktas side who will compete for the Turkish Super Lig title this time after finishing third last season.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will begin their Premier League 2023/24 campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.