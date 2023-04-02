Forgotten Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard sees first La Liga minutes in SEVEN months after rare substitute outing

Eden Hazard has finally been brought back out of the cold by Real Madrid, with the Belgian seeing his first La Liga minutes in seven months.

Testing time for Belgian in Spain

Has found himself frozen out

Back in Ancelotti's thoughts for now

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old Belgian, who has struggled for form and fitness throughout his time at Santiago Bernabeu, was introduced off the bench by Carlo Ancelotti in a meeting with Real Valladolid – replacing hat-trick hero Karim Benzema. Said outing was Hazard’s first in the Spanish top-flight since making an even rarer start against Real Mallorca on September 11, 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serious questions have been asked of how long Hazard will be sticking around in Madrid, with there plenty of speculation to be found regarding a potential summer transfer away from the Bernabeu – as Real prepare to cut their losses on what has been an expensive gamble on the former Belgium captain.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard has registered just seven goals for Real through the best part of four seasons, with much more expected of him following a move from Chelsea in 2019 that saw him arrive in the Spanish capital as one of the most devastating wide attackers in world football.