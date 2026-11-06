'Football moves at incredible speed' - Cesc Fabregas issues strict warning to Como stars ahead of massive Inter clash

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Cesc Fabregas has warned his Como side not to let their historic 9-1 Champions League victory over Lens go to their heads. The head coach insisted that while the record-breaking night was unforgettable, his players must quickly refocus for their upcoming Serie A clash against Inter.

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Maintaining focus after European glory

Fabregas has urged his players to remain grounded following a staggering 9-1 victory against Lens in the Champions League. Despite the footballing world marveling at the ruthless efficiency of his side, the Spaniard was quick to point out areas for improvement. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder is determined to ensure that the euphoria of their European exploits does not derail their domestic campaign. With a trip to San Siro looming, Fabregas emphasized the need to recover energy quickly.

"It is right to enjoy this moment because the group deserves it, but football moves at incredible speed. I have already told the lads that we must put Lens behind us and think only about Inter. A very tough match awaits us away to the reigning Italian champions; it will be very demanding physically and mentally," Fabregas said during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We have little time, but we must prepare for it in the best possible way. The aim is to go to Milan to show our true identity. It will be the ninth match of this run between one international break and the next. We must try to finish well, learning to turn the page."

Tactical consistency and squad depth

Despite the eye-watering scoreline in France, Fabregas insisted that the team's fundamental approach had not changed since their previous defeat to Feyenoord. He argued that the difference in results often comes down to clinical finishing rather than a shift in philosophy. The manager expressed immense pride in how his players respected the game plan until the final whistle, continuing to press and attack even when the result was beyond doubt.

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"Nobody could have expected a 9-1, a scoreline that does not exist in football; something like this might happen to you once in a lifetime at most," he explained. "I am proud of my lads, the numbers are excellent, but we are only at the beginning of our Champions League journey. Against Lens everything was positive and I felt the players were fired up; in the Netherlands we certainly made mistakes, but we brought the same aggressiveness and attitude. We respected the game plan, constantly pushing forward and always with our idea of play."

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Next matches INT Serie A 12:00 COM

The emergence of young talents

One of the most emotional moments of the night in France was the debut goal of 18-year-old Matteo Papaccioli. The academy product has endured a difficult path to the first team, including a serious cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for nine months. Fabregas could not hide his pride when the teenager found the net for the ninth goal, leading to a jubilant celebration on the touchline that involved the entire coaching staff.

"I am very happy for Papa, we all are. When he scored to make it 9-1 I couldn't contain myself and we all rushed over to him. It wasn't a lack of respect, but an instinctive reaction after everything this boy has been through. Papa started training with us when he was 16, then he tore his cruciate ligament and was out for nine months. He returned recently and today he got the chance to score. He is a humble, ambitious lad; he works hard and deserved all of this," the manager noted.

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Navigating an injury crisis

Despite the high-scoring nature of their recent performances, Como is currently navigating a significant injury crisis. Key attackers including Moise Kean and Rodriguez are currently unavailable, forcing Fabregas to rely on the depth of his squad. The manager praised the collective effort of his players for rising above these absences and maintaining their aggressive attacking style despite missing five senior figures who would usually lead the line.

"When you are missing five great players, everyone else is called upon to give something extra. We rose above the emergency by helping each other and playing as a team. The lads understood the importance of the match and approached it the right way. I can only thank them all," Fabregas stated.