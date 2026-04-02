Following the African setback... Ben Sharki's future at Al Ahly has been decided

Rumours are mounting regarding the future of Moroccan player Ashraf Ben Sharqi at his club, Al Ahly of Egypt, particularly following their exit from the African Champions League.

Ben Sharqi, 31, joined Al Ahly in January 2025, and his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Al Ahly are preparing to make a number of changes to their squad following their second consecutive failure in African competition.

In this regard, Al Ahly has no objection to the departure of player Ben Sharki, provided that financially acceptable offers are received.

A source within Al-Ahly told Youm7 newspaper: “The football management welcomes Ashraf Ben Sharqi’s departure in the upcoming summer transfer window, following a dip in his form.”

He added, “Ben Sharki’s salary is high and is a strain on Al Ahly’s finances, and the player is constantly frustrated at being on the bench.”

He continued, “Ben Sharki is the leading candidate to leave Al Ahly in the summer of 2026, but only if strong financial offers are received.”

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