'I don't want to hear any more' - Florentino Perez insists Carlo Ancelotti WILL stay at Real Madrid

Florentino Perez sought to finally end speculation about Carlo Ancelotti's future after Real Madrid's Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday night.

Ancelotti linked with Brazil

Completes full set of trophies

President says matter is closed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid president was in glowing mood after Los Blancos clinched a 20th Copa del Rey after a hard-fought win over Osasuna in Seville. After months of conjecture linking Ancelotti with the Brazilian national team job, Perez looked to finally draw a line under the matter insisting his head coach is under contract until 2024 and will not be departing the Spanish capital this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Perez confirmed: "I don't want to hear any more on the subject. He has a contract and we are all happy."

"I'm very happy, because every time you win a title it's a reason to be happy. All titles are won with a lot of effort and sacrifice. I want to congratulate Osasuna for the season they've had, they've worked their hearts out and it's worthy of respect."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talk of Ancelotti's departure had been all the more surprising given the unflappable Italian's remarkable success since returning to Madrid in the summer of 2021. Saturday night's triumph means Real Madrid have won a Spanish Cup, a league title, a Champions League, domestic and European Super Cups and a Club World Cup in Ancelotti's second spell on the Madrid bench - all while transitioning to a younger squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Juan Jiménez

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There's little time to celebrate as Ancelotti and Madrid prepare for the arrival of a seemingly unstoppable Manchester City side on Tuesday night in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.