First Bale, now Arango? LAFC set to lose another star as Colombian striker prepares for Pachuca move

After being linked with a departure for most of last season, Chicho Arango is set to depart LAFC to join Pachuca.

Arango bound for Pachuca

Arguably MLS' best striker since his arrival

LAFC lose another star after Bale departure

WHAT HAPPENED? MLSSoccer.com reported Tuesday that the Colombian striker is set to sign with Mexican side Pachuca, who add a proven striker to their ranks after winning the Clausura title last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss is a big one for LAFC, who already have lost the likes of Gareth Bale in attack this offseason after the Wales star's retirement. Arango was arguably the best striker in MLS during his time in the league, and LAFC will now head toward the 2023 season with a massive hole up front as they look to defend their 2022 MLS Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Only reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar has netted more than the 32 goals Arango had scored since arriving in MLS in August 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? LAFC are preparing for the MLS season, which kicks off on February 25 with a visit to crosstown rivals LA Galaxy. LAFC are also in the CONCACAF Champions League, which kicks off in March, and could, theoretically, meet up with Arango and Pachuca in the final should both teams make it that far.