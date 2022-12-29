Firmino to use Brazil World Cup snub as motivation at Liverpool: 'Of course it was frustrating but I am following God's plan'

Robert Firmino intends to return more motivated than ever for Liverpool after he was snubbed by Tite for Brazil's World Cup squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite starting the 2022-23 campaign with seven goals and three assists in the Premier League for Liverpool, Firmino was left out of Brazil's Qatar World Cup squad. The forward has admitted that he was shocked by the decision of outgoing Selecao boss Tite, but is now motivated to give his best for Liverpool so that he can force his way back into the Brazil squad once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Of course it was frustrating not being called up to the World Cup but as I’ve said before that’s part of God’s plan and I am following God’s plan. It really does motivate me more and more not having gone to the World Cup so I will work hard to get back into the Selecao," Firmino has told talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino was ruled out of Liverpool's League Cup last-16 clash against Manchester City last week and also missed their Premier League trip to Villa Park due to a calf problem on Boxing day. However, he is ready to start training once again and is on the verge of returning to action, albeit not in time for the Reds' next outing. “I’m already healed, thank God. I’ll probably train tomorrow [Thursday]. Then all being well I’ll be ready not for the next game but the one after that. So all great," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? The Brazilian forward will miss Liverpool's next match against Leicester on Friday but could be available for selection in the new year when the Reds make a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on January 2.