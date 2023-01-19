FIFA 23 TOTY revealed: Messi awarded highest rating & four Real Madrid stars make squad

Lionel Messi was once again the highest-rated player as FIFA 23 unveiled their Team of the Year Ultimate Team cards.

WHAT HAPPENED? EA Sports has revealed its highly anticipated Team of the Year for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where the 11 chosen players received upgraded, special edition cards. World Cup winner Messi stole the show with a sky-high, 98-rated card, lining up alongside 97-rated Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was no room for Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured a difficult second year at Manchester United and failed to fire Portugal to a World Cup win, before heading off to Al-Nassr. Four Real Madrid players made up the world XI, with 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema joined by 96-rated Thibaut Courtois, 94-rated Eder Militao and 96-rated Luka Modric.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Just two Premier League players managed to make the XI in Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk, while Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham made it in with a 95-rated card and AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez earned a 94-rated upgraded card.

WHAT NEXT? The FIFA 23 Team of the Year cards will be available in packs in Ultimate Team throughout the next few weeks, and will immediately hold incredible value within the game.