FIFA 23 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game revealed

The soundtrack for FIFA 23 has been released and there is a truly global flavour, with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world - 34 different countries to be exact. With a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game, FIFA aficionados are certainly in for an aural treat when they play.
Featuring the likes of Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas and Michael Kiwanuka, there are loads of familiar tunes, as well as a few fresh tracks too.
Like previous editions of the game, FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks: one to accompany the game generally and another tailored specifically for Volta mode.
GOAL brings you the FIFA 23 soundtrack, artists, songs and everything you need to know.
Which songs are on the FIFA 23 soundtrack?
The FIFA 23 soundtrack has 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap and rock, among others.
As with previous games, there will be custom FUT kits designed by artists and bands. This year, Phoenix, Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Labrinth and Pheelz will turn their hands to unique kits, with even more expected through the season.
The Sound of The World’s Game. 🔊🌍— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2022
Introducing the #FIFA23 Soundtrack.
Featuring over 100 songs from artists representing 34 countries. Listen now on @Spotify.
Listen now 👇https://t.co/XczKLnaDNY pic.twitter.com/UU84G89CdR
You can see the FIFA 23 soundtrack below.
Artist
Song
Country
Alewya
Jagna
Saudi Arabia / UK
Ark Woods
First Flight To Mars
USA
Bad Bunny, Bomba, Estereo
Ojitos Lindos
Puerto Rico / Colombia
Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
Voodoo
Puerto Rico / Colombia / India
Bakermat
Madan (King)
Netherlands
Bianca Costa
Ounana
France / Brazil
Biig Piig
FUN
UK
blackwave ft. Abhi the Nomad
a-okay
Belgium / India
Bru-C
Playground
UK
Chappaqua Wrestling
Full Round Table
UK
Crooked Colours
Feel It
Australia
Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
Aquamarine
UK / USA
Daniela Lalita
Tenia Razon
Peru / USA
FKA twigs ft Shygirl
Papi Bones
UK
Flume ft. Caroline Polachek
Sirens
Australia / USA
George FitzGerald
Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)
UK
Gorillaz
New Song
UK
Greentea Peng
Stuck in the Middle
UK
Haich Ber Na
So Sick of Me
UK
Hak Baker
Bricks in the Wall
UK
Harry Stone
Daydreaming
UK
Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook
On Your Own
Australia / UK
James BKS ft The Big Hash
High Level
France / South Africa
Labrinth
Lift Off
UK
Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake
All I Want
UK / USA
Loyle Carner
New Song
UK
M.I.A.
Beep
UK
MILKBLOOD
Disco Closure
USA
moa moa
Drive
UK
Muddy Monk
Smthng
Switzerland
Nathan Day
Hello Alien
UK
Nia Archives
Forbidden Feelingz
UK
Niko B
Rip in Jeans
UK
ODESZA
Behind the Sun
USA
Phantoms ft Big Wild
Firepit
USA
Pheelz ft. BNXN
Finesse
Nigeria
Phoenix
Tonight ft. Ezra Koenig
France / USA
PONGO
Kuzola
Angola
ROLE MODEL
forever&more
USA
ROSALIA
SAOKO
Spain
Rose Gray
Prettier Than You
UK
Sampa The Great ft. Anjelique Kidjo
Let Me Be Great
Zambia, Australia, Benin
San Holo
All the Highs
Netherlands
Sea Girls
Falling Apart
UK
SOFY
Big Talk
UK
Stromae
Fils de joie
Belgium
The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Walking on Water
UK / USA
Truenio, Victor Heredia
TIERRA ZANTA
Argentina
Tseba ft. Electric Fields
Must Be Love
Australia
Venice
Can't Sleep
USA
Willow Kayne
White City
UK
Wings of Desire
Choose a Life
UK
Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Spitting off the Edge of the World
USA
Young Fathers
Rice
UK
FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack songs
EA Sports loves the soundtrack for Volta to have a different vibe to it, reflecting the street-culture grit of the small-sided amateur game. To that end, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop and electronic music across 52 tracks.
Check out the full Volta soundtrack for FIFA 23 below.
Artist
Song
Country
Baby Tate
Pedi
USA
Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide
Skelele
Nigeria
Bonobo ft. O'Flynn
Otomo
USA / UK
Central Cee
Obsessed with You
UK
Chase & Status ft. Takura
Don't Be Scared
UK / Zimbabwe
Curtis Richa
Work It Out
USA
Dapz on the Map
Give Thanks
UK
Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai
Zatoichi
UK / USA
Disclosure, RAYE
Waterfall
UK
Doss
Look
USA
Edd
Mama Used to Say
Malta
Effy
Not Yours
UK
Eunique
Man nennt mich
Germany
Gardna ft. MC Spyda & Selecta J-Man
Disturb Them
UK
Gorgon City, DRAMA
You've Done Enough
UK / USA
Graham Lake ft. Avelino
Run em Down
Sweden
IDK & Kaytranada ft. Denzel Curry
Dog Food
USA
Jack Harlow
Nail Tech
USA
James BKS ft. The Big Hash
High Level
France / South Africa
Joy Club & TIEKS
Lifted
UK / USA
Koffee
Pull Up
Jamaica / UK
Kojey Radical ft. Knucks
Payback
UK
Kungs with The Knocks
People
France / USA
LODATO & Janice Robinson
Dreamer
USA
Lous & The Yakuza
Kise
Congo / Belgium
Luud ft. Dear Sunday
Wanna Stay
Australia
LYAM ft. Wiki
THE REAPERS
UK / USA
Mall Grab ft. Novelist, D Double E
Times Change
Australia / UK
Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
Maybe Not
UK
Michael Calfan & Leo Stannard
Better
France / UK
Moksi, Diede
T.T.Y.N
Netherlands
Monty & Visages ft. PAV4N & Strategy
Hardware
France / India / UK
Nas
40-16 Building
USA
Nightmares on Wax ft. OSHUN
Breathe In
UK / USA
P Money x Whiney
Sorry I'm Not Sorry
UK
Piers James
Showbiz
UK
Quevedo, Linton
Ahora y Siempre
USA
Regents
Heritage
UK
Remi Wolf
Quiet on Set
USA
Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina
Leader of the Pack
UK
sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere
i'm not ok
USA
seeyousoon
Fix Your Face
USA
Seun Kuti & Black Thought
Ku Ku Kee Mee (Remix) ft. Akala
Nigeria / USA
Shenseea
RUN RUN
Jamaica
Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe
Hela Vagen Upp
Sweden / Lithuania
Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
Season
USA
Tassia Zappia
I'm Gon' Get You
Italy / Australia
Watch The Ride x Emz
READY4DEM
UK
WhO
Sunshine
UK
Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
Rollout
UK / Australia
yune pinku
DC Rot
UK / Malaysia
