FIFA 23 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game revealed

EA Sports has assembled a typically cosmopolitan blend of music for the new game

The soundtrack for FIFA 23 has been released and there is a truly global flavour, with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world - 34 different countries to be exact. With a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game, FIFA aficionados are certainly in for an aural treat when they play.

Featuring the likes of Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas and Michael Kiwanuka, there are loads of familiar tunes, as well as a few fresh tracks too.

Like previous editions of the game, FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks: one to accompany the game generally and another tailored specifically for Volta mode.

GOAL brings you the FIFA 23 soundtrack, artists, songs and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the FIFA 23 soundtrack?

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap and rock, among others.

As with previous games, there will be custom FUT kits designed by artists and bands. This year, Phoenix, Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Labrinth and Pheelz will turn their hands to unique kits, with even more expected through the season.

You can see the FIFA 23 soundtrack below.

Artist

Song

Country

Alewya

Jagna

Saudi Arabia / UK

Ark Woods

First Flight To Mars

USA

Bad Bunny, Bomba, Estereo

Ojitos Lindos

Puerto Rico / Colombia

Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

Voodoo

Puerto Rico / Colombia / India

Bakermat

Madan (King)

Netherlands

Bianca Costa

Ounana

France / Brazil

Biig Piig

FUN

UK

blackwave ft. Abhi the Nomad

a-okay

Belgium / India

Bru-C

Playground

UK

Chappaqua Wrestling

Full Round Table

UK

Crooked Colours

Feel It

Australia

Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

Aquamarine

UK / USA

Daniela Lalita

Tenia Razon

Peru / USA

FKA twigs ft Shygirl

Papi Bones

UK

Flume ft. Caroline Polachek

Sirens

Australia / USA

George FitzGerald

Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)

UK

Gorillaz

New Song

UK

Greentea Peng

Stuck in the Middle

UK

Haich Ber Na

So Sick of Me

UK

Hak Baker

Bricks in the Wall

UK

Harry Stone

Daydreaming

UK

Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook

On Your Own

Australia / UK

James BKS ft The Big Hash

High Level

France / South Africa

Labrinth

Lift Off

UK

Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake

All I Want

UK / USA

Loyle Carner

New Song

UK

M.I.A.

Beep

UK

MILKBLOOD

Disco Closure

USA

moa moa

Drive

UK

Muddy Monk

Smthng

Switzerland

Nathan Day

Hello Alien

UK

Nia Archives

Forbidden Feelingz

UK

Niko B

Rip in Jeans

UK

ODESZA

Behind the Sun

USA

Phantoms ft Big Wild

Firepit

USA

Pheelz ft. BNXN

Finesse

Nigeria

Phoenix

Tonight ft. Ezra Koenig

France / USA

PONGO

Kuzola

Angola

ROLE MODEL

forever&more

USA

ROSALIA

SAOKO

Spain

Rose Gray

Prettier Than You

UK

Sampa The Great ft. Anjelique Kidjo

Let Me Be Great

Zambia, Australia, Benin

San Holo

All the Highs

Netherlands

Sea Girls

Falling Apart

UK

SOFY

Big Talk

UK

Stromae

Fils de joie

Belgium

The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Walking on Water

UK / USA

Truenio, Victor Heredia

TIERRA ZANTA

Argentina

Tseba ft. Electric Fields

Must Be Love

Australia

Venice

Can't Sleep

USA

Willow Kayne

White City

UK

Wings of Desire

Choose a Life

UK

Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Spitting off the Edge of the World

USA

Young Fathers

Rice

UK

FIFA 23 soundtrack artists listEA Sports

FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack songs

EA Sports loves the soundtrack for Volta to have a different vibe to it, reflecting the street-culture grit of the small-sided amateur game. To that end, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop and electronic music across 52 tracks.

Check out the full Volta soundtrack for FIFA 23 below.

Artist

Song

Country

Baby Tate

Pedi

USA

Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide

Skelele

Nigeria

Bonobo ft. O'Flynn

Otomo

USA / UK

Central Cee

Obsessed with You

UK

Chase & Status ft. Takura

Don't Be Scared

UK / Zimbabwe

Curtis Richa

Work It Out

USA

Dapz on the Map

Give Thanks

UK

Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai

Zatoichi

UK / USA

Disclosure, RAYE

Waterfall

UK

Doss

Look

USA

Edd

Mama Used to Say

Malta

Effy

Not Yours

UK

Eunique

Man nennt mich

Germany

Gardna ft. MC Spyda & Selecta J-Man

Disturb Them

UK

Gorgon City, DRAMA

You've Done Enough

UK / USA

Graham Lake ft. Avelino

Run em Down

Sweden

IDK & Kaytranada ft. Denzel Curry

Dog Food

USA

Jack Harlow

Nail Tech

USA

James BKS ft. The Big Hash

High Level

France / South Africa

Joy Club & TIEKS

Lifted

UK / USA

Koffee

Pull Up

Jamaica / UK

Kojey Radical ft. Knucks

Payback

UK

Kungs with The Knocks

People

France / USA

LODATO & Janice Robinson

Dreamer

USA

Lous & The Yakuza

Kise

Congo / Belgium

Luud ft. Dear Sunday

Wanna Stay

Australia

LYAM ft. Wiki

THE REAPERS

UK / USA

Mall Grab ft. Novelist, D Double E

Times Change

Australia / UK

Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman

Maybe Not

UK

Michael Calfan & Leo Stannard

Better

France / UK

Moksi, Diede

T.T.Y.N

Netherlands

Monty & Visages ft. PAV4N & Strategy

Hardware

France / India / UK

Nas

40-16 Building

USA

Nightmares on Wax ft. OSHUN

Breathe In

UK / USA

P Money x Whiney

Sorry I'm Not Sorry

UK

Piers James

Showbiz

UK

Quevedo, Linton

Ahora y Siempre

USA

Regents

Heritage

UK

Remi Wolf

Quiet on Set

USA

Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina

Leader of the Pack

UK

sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere

i'm not ok

USA

seeyousoon

Fix Your Face

USA

Seun Kuti & Black Thought

Ku Ku Kee Mee (Remix) ft. Akala

Nigeria / USA

Shenseea

RUN RUN

Jamaica

Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe

Hela Vagen Upp

Sweden / Lithuania

Smoke DZA, Girl Talk

Season

USA

Tassia Zappia

I'm Gon' Get You

Italy / Australia

Watch The Ride x Emz

READY4DEM

UK

WhO

Sunshine

UK

Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters

Rollout

UK / Australia

yune pinku

DC Rot

UK / Malaysia

Listen to the FIFA 23 soundtrack

