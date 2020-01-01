FIFA 21: Why Euro 2020 finals won't be on the new game in 2021

The most popular football video game in the world will be missing a key ingredient in 2021, with Pro Evolution Soccer set to benefit

EA Sports have had a long association with major international tournaments, producing officially licensed football video games for a number of World Cups and European Championships.

While there was a World Cup 2018 mode on FIFA 18, there will be no game on FIFA 21 when it comes out, just as there was no Euro 2016 game on FIFA 16.

So why is that the case? Goal brings you everything you need to know, including how to play the official UEFA game.

Why Euro 2020 won't be on FIFA 21

FIFA 21 will not feature the Euro 2020 tournament, which may come as a disappointment to loyal fans of the franchise.

The reason is because Konami - EA Sports' rival - secured an exclusive partnership with UEFA for eFootball PES 2020 to be the official European Championship video game.

The partnership between Konami and UEFA was first announced August 2019, with the PES masterminds indicating that they would release free downloadable content around Euro 2020.

A Euro 2020 update for eFootball PES 2020 was set to be available to download on April 30, 2020, but the launch was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Euro 2020 to be moved to 2021.

Konami also had an official licensing deal with UEFA for Euro 2016, releasing a downloadable update as well as standalone physical and digital copies.

That game, which featured Gareth Bale as a cover star, had 15 officially licensed teams, with the remaining nine teams appearing as generic versions of themselves.

What will the eFootball PES 2020 Euro 2020 game have?

Euro 2020 competition in Cup Mode.

All 55 UEFA national teams

Latest kits and squads

Wembley Stadium

Saint Petersburg Stadium

Official Henri Delaunay trophy

Official Euro 2020 matchday ball

The Euro 2020 version of eFootball PES 2020 will allow gamers to play their own version of UEFA's European Championship and they will be able to do so with any of the federation's 55 member teams.

All the latest kits and squads were to be made available in the official download, with additions such as Saint Petersburg Stadium and Wembley Stadium, the latter of which is due to host the semi-finals and final.

As part of the immersive experience, the game update will have the official matchday ball of Euro 2020, as well as a realistic representation of the tournament trophy - the Henry Delaunay cup.

How can I get the eFootball PES Euro 2020 game?

In order to play the Euro 2020 eFootball PES game, gamers are usually required to download a free update and that may still be the case for eFootball PES 2020.

However, with eFootball PES 2021 expected to launch at some point in 2020, it is possible - even likely - that Euro 2020 will be an integral feature and selling point of the new game.

Konami had also committed to making a retail version available to purchase, but that was cancelled following the postponement of Euro 2020.

When will Euro 2020 take place?

Euro 2020 will now begin on June 11, 2021 and conclude on July 11, 2021.

The tournament had originally been scheduled to take place in June and July 2020, but UEFA was forced to postpone due to the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic.