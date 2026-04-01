Feyenoord has suddenly received an unsolicited application from an eager technical director

Américo Branco, who is stepping down as technical director of Fortuna Sittard after four seasons, would like to join Feyenoord. The 35-year-old executive made this clear in an interview with Voetbal International.

Fortuna and Branco are parting ways this summer due to a difference of opinion. The Portuguese is candid about his strained relationship with head coach Danny Buijs.

“If you ask me whether my relationship with Danny is bad, I’d say no. But if you ask whether I’ll be having dinner with him after I leave Fortuna, I’d also say no. We’re different, in so many ways,” said Branco.

During Branco’s four seasons at Fortuna, the club never faced any serious relegation worries. He also made millions in transfer profits.

Branco does not yet know where his future lies. Nevertheless, the ambitious director does not rule out staying in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. “Secretly, I’m hoping for an opportunity at a big club in the Netherlands.”

“I think Feyenoord would suit me best. I’m sure I could be of value there too. But I also know that well-known former players are more likely to be considered. That goes down better with the fans,” says Branco.

It is possible that Branco’s comments are primarily a response to the current situation at Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV. In Amsterdam, Jordi Cruijff has only just started his job, whilst Earnest Stewart is proving highly successful in Eindhoven. In Rotterdam, the hope is to appoint a new technical director in the near future.